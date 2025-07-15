@ SchumiFlatOut To fit more lines into your screenshot you could have closed several of those useless elements - language,what's new etc.

Anyway, the log says failed so clearly that's the problem on your end.

As to why it fails, that's a different matter to find out, it's impossible for me to know.

Below are some of these failed urls from the HAR file. Try to open these directly in the browser:

Tripadvisor:

https://static.tacdn.com/assets/oaiorl9oagc5-c.css

https://static.tacdn.com/assets/8cre3h.5F1qOER.js

https://static.tacdn.com/img2/brand_refresh_2025/logos/wordmark.svg

https://dynamic-media-cdn.tripadvisor.com/media/photo-o/30/34/94/8d/caption.jpg?w=600&h=-1

https://static.tacdn.com/img2/brand_refresh_2025/travelers_choice/badges/2024/2024_Best_of_the_Best_Badge_Large.svg

https://static.tacdn.com/img2/brand_refresh_2025/travelers_choice/badges/2025/2025_Best_of_the_Best_Badge_Large.svg

Proton:

https://res.cloudinary.com/dbulfrlrz/image/upload/v1703162849/static/logos/texts/proton-purple_lf83vr.svg

https://res.cloudinary.com/dbulfrlrz/images/f_auto,q_auto/v1714555433/wp-pme/drive-macos-0/drive-macos-0.?_i=AA

https://res.cloudinary.com/dbulfrlrz/images/w_1024,h_778,c_scale/f_auto,q_auto/v1714555428/wp-pme/drive-macos-1/drive-macos-1.?_i=AA

Seems to me your system is unable to get these needed resources for the page to function properly. Possibly you have DNS problems.

Go into the dev.tools again, after reloading the page with Ctrl+F5.

Then click on one of the red failing requests.

Make sure the General and Response header sections are expanded.

Make a screenshot of that.