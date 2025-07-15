-
When planning a holiday trip, I usually get an overview with Tripadvisor.dk, but this website doesn't open in the Vivaldi browser. Or at least, it opens a broken page (see attachment)
I think I need to adjust something, but disabling the tracker blocker doesn't help. This isn't a problem in other browsers like Brave and Firefox.
Any ideas?
SCR-20250715-krws.png
-
Does this issue occur when viewing page:
-
in Incognito window; press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Nto open an Incognito window
-
in Guest window; press
Ctrl+
E, type
guestand select New Guest Window command. When done press
Ctrl+
Wto close Guest window when done and return to previous window
-
-
@yojimbo274064400 What's the shortcuts on a MacBook?
-
@SchumiFlatOut
⌘+
Shift+
N
-
Furthermore, it puzzles me that the images are being blocked on this Proton Drive support page (as well as others alike):
https://proton.me/support/proton-drive-macos-setup
Why? Do I need to adjust anything in the browser settings?
Images are shown in Brave and Firefox.
-
yojimbo274064400
Maybe loading of images has inadvertently been turned off. To re-enable:
-
press
⌘+
E
-
type
images onand select Images On Command
-
-
@yojimbo274064400 thanks, but it seems to be turned on (botton: indlæs billeder / load images).
-
@SchumiFlatOut, does the issue persist in a New Guest Window?
- press ⌘ + E
- type
new guest windowand select New Guest Window from Commands
-
@yojimbo274064400 thanks for hanging with me.
Unfortunately, new guest window doesn't do any difference
-
@SchumiFlatOut The site works for everyone else.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile, disabling adblocking and all extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck Yea', it's very strange since I haven't made any changes at all in the settings after the first installation.
Anyway, I followed your link and all the instructions, unfortunately without any luck. Also restart of the computer.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@SchumiFlatOut Please do the following:
-
Open the web page
-
Press F12 to open developer tools
-
Click the Network tab on top of the dev.tools.
-
Press Ctrl+F5 to reload the page
-
Look at the log and note if there are any red failing requests
-
Make a screenshot of the log showing those requests and post here
-
Save a HAR file for troubleshooting by clicking the Export HAR icon:
-
Share the HAR file somewhere so it can be downloaded by others and post the link here.
-
-
@Pathduck Thanks for your time and suggestions...
As you can see, there are several "red flags"
SCR-20250718-oqtm.png
SCR-20250718-orij.png
The Proton help page cannot show images...
-
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@SchumiFlatOut To fit more lines into your screenshot you could have closed several of those useless elements - language,what's new etc.
Anyway, the log says
failedso clearly that's the problem on your end.
As to why it fails, that's a different matter to find out, it's impossible for me to know.
Below are some of these failed urls from the HAR file. Try to open these directly in the browser:
Tripadvisor:
https://static.tacdn.com/assets/oaiorl9oagc5-c.css
https://static.tacdn.com/assets/8cre3h.5F1qOER.js
https://static.tacdn.com/img2/brand_refresh_2025/logos/wordmark.svg
https://dynamic-media-cdn.tripadvisor.com/media/photo-o/30/34/94/8d/caption.jpg?w=600&h=-1
https://static.tacdn.com/img2/brand_refresh_2025/travelers_choice/badges/2024/2024_Best_of_the_Best_Badge_Large.svg
https://static.tacdn.com/img2/brand_refresh_2025/travelers_choice/badges/2025/2025_Best_of_the_Best_Badge_Large.svg
Proton:
https://res.cloudinary.com/dbulfrlrz/image/upload/v1703162849/static/logos/texts/proton-purple_lf83vr.svg
https://res.cloudinary.com/dbulfrlrz/images/f_auto,q_auto/v1714555433/wp-pme/drive-macos-0/drive-macos-0.?_i=AA
https://res.cloudinary.com/dbulfrlrz/images/w_1024,h_778,c_scale/f_auto,q_auto/v1714555428/wp-pme/drive-macos-1/drive-macos-1.?_i=AA
Seems to me your system is unable to get these needed resources for the page to function properly. Possibly you have DNS problems.
Go into the dev.tools again, after reloading the page with Ctrl+F5.
Then click on one of the red failing requests.
Make sure the General and Response header sections are expanded.
Make a screenshot of that.
-
@Pathduck Thanks, here we go...
On the Proton webpage, no images.
-
As mentioned earlier, I have no problems by visiting these webpages in other browsers than Vivaldi. Therefore, I don't understand why I'm supposed to having a DNS issue – but again, I'm no expert
-
@SchumiFlatOut For the Proton Drive screenshot, you clicked one of the requests that actually worked (response code 200 OK).
For the Tripadvisor, you seem to have loaded cached resources.
Also, you did not expand the Response Headers.
Like I said, it's important you use Ctrl+F5 to reload the page bypassing the cache to get proper logs.
Save another HAR file, but make sure to:
- Close tab
- Clear cache
- Reload page with Ctrl+F5 after devtools is open
And try the links I provided above, do they work?
As mentioned earlier, I have no problems by visiting these webpages in other browsers than Vivaldi.
Pretty much irrelevant at this point. We're trying to figure out why Vivaldi fails, not why the other browsers work.
Browsers cache DNS for a very long time.
Have you restarted the browser lately?
-
I can reproduce the exact same issue on Tripadvisor when blocking the domains
static.tacdn.com
dynamic-media-cdn.tripadvisor.com
So clearly something on your system is causing requests to these domains to fail.
-
@Pathduck Sorry for the late reply and thanks for your help.
I followed your advice by shutting down Vivaldi, restarting the browser, closing Taps, clearing the cache, and reloading the pages with CMD+F5 (I work on a MacBook).
After reloading the pages, a lot of "allow access" popups from the Little Snitch agent (host-based firewall for MacOS) suddenly appeared. Apparently the firewall was causing all the problems, but I can't figure out why these popups didn't appear before.
Anyway, everything seems to be working now. Thanks again for your patience.