Hi there. I had a vertical tabs customisation where it looked kinda like slack, with just big items. every new update broke, but this time I am unable to fix it because height is somehow dynamic now and the position of the tabs. How can I make tabs bigger? For now I'm using this css:
.tab-header .title { display: none; } .tab .favicon { flex: 0 0 48px; border-radius: var(--radiusRounded); min-width: 48px; height: 48px; } tabs-left .tab:not(.tab-in-accordion, .tab-accordion), .tabs-right .tab:not(.tab-in-accordion, .tab-accordion) { border-radius: unset; } .tab .favicon img { width: 48px; height: 48px; }
Which resulted in: