-
Hi,
I just received this message from user VivaldiModerator:
This seems to be a hoax but could you please check and verify? I also reported this via Mastodon.
Here is a link t o the message: https://social.vivaldi.net/@VivaldiModerator/114856007556626260
-
That is a hoax and phishing toot.
I saw the account of the user
https://social.vivaldi.net/@VivaldiModeratorwas already locked.
And i think a verification link would show up as for Mastodon instance social.vivaldi.net.
-
Here is a screenshot:
-
That is a hoax and phishing toot.
I saw the account of the user
https://social.vivaldi.net/@VivaldiModeratorwas already locked.
And i think a verification link would show up as for Mastodon instance social.vivaldi.net.
-
The "verification link" was very suspicious looking too.
-
@supermurs Yes.
-
Ppafflick marked this topic as a question
-
Ppafflick has marked this topic as solved
-
Oh yeah, this is an old problem, I encountered it as far back as 20 years ago on the forums. It is solved by banning any nicknames that can be perceived as official, like admins, moderators etc.
It should be clearly spelled out in the rules. Also, it should be clearly stated in the rules: these are specific people, their nicknames are moderators. Accepting similar nicknames is against the rules. Here is the official mail, official letters can come only from it.
And it would be advisable to spell out clearly what “similar” means - misleading, by what criteria.