If the browser caching the http/https redirecting there is no way to disable it.

I running in the following:

I have an internal test site with proper http and https access. For testing purposes I set up a forced http to https rule in my apache webserver. After the testing, removed the rule but the browser is still redirecting http to https. No hsts rules set for this domain and the browser force https option is disabled. Because the browser caching the redirecting the dev tools disable cache not working (cannot set disable cache for http).

In private window, no auto redirecting so its clearly a cache problem.

In this specific case I set up a server rule to redirecting my page from https to http so this clears/updates the cache, but this is only a workaround if we can modify the server side. Please bring back the old cache page or create similar functionality because currently can't do anything with the cached protocol redirects.