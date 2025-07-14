-
Hello community,
I've been using Vivaldi for 6+ months. I like it very much, it has been very productive at work on Windows, however on my personal Mac, I've been having significant issues streaming any type of video on Vivaldi (ie on YouTube). When I do so, my CPU load goes through the roof and computer stops responding at times (fans at full blast etc.)
I've used a CLI tool called htop to check my CPU load streaming a video on Vivaldi and Google Chrome and its radically different.
On Chrome, I practically never go above a load of 5.
While in Vivaldi, I'm well into the 6.
Even recorded a CPU load 9 when the computer was in complete panic after I was able to regain partial control and closed the tab with YouTube on it.
Is there sometimes that I can to prevent the computer from losing it when streaming on simple HD video on YouTube?
Computer Specs:
MacBookPro 2015
2,8 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7
OS: 12.7
WerewolfAX Supporters
Hey!
If you go to Vivaldi -> Settings and type in “Hard” into the search field. Is the option “Hardware acceleration” that pops up then turned on? (If not, turn it on, restart the browser, and try again)
Also have you already tried the usual troubleshooting steps like clearing cache & cookies, testing with extensions disabled (easily done via terminal command), or a temporary profile?
If you fully close Vivaldi you can start such a “test environment” with this Terminal command:
/Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/vivaldi-test-profile" --disable-extensions
Test if it works there.
After closing Vivaldi and launching it normally again, you are back to your known standard environment, so you don't lose anything with this.
Hope that helps!
Hello @WerewolfAX
Thanks for this.
So when it comes to Hardware acceleration, it is activated. I had tried in fact de-activating it and basically, certain video feeds on Linkedin where not working anymore.
Thanks for the test environment command. I will be trying that.
WerewolfAX Supporters
@AlexBrandt23 said in Almost impossible to stream video on Vivaldi, computer loses control:
Thanks for the test environment command. I will be trying that.
You're welcome! I hope you can narrow down potential causes of the problem with this. Wish you luck!
Alright. So I did a series of tests and changes.
Yesterday I tested in a "test environment" using the terminal command. Unfortunately the problem was persisting.
I then proceeded to boot my mac in Recovery Mode and performed a First Aid operation on the System HD with the Disk Utility while in Recovery Mode.
I did the test "test environment" again today.
It does seems that the CPU load is less with the test environment than with my usual Vivaldi setup.
However, in my usual Vivaldi setup, while my CPU load still goes to the roof the computer actually did not loose control and freez. It does seem that the First Aid operation on the System HD had some positive there.
Since CPU load was less in the "test environment" would making a Full Reset of Vivaldi be the logical next step?
WerewolfAX Supporters
Hmm ... that is interesting and weird at the same time. You are right, the next step would be a full Vivaldi Reset, but you can try something else first: Repair all your File Permissions.
How this works is described quite well on this website:
https://www.insanelymac.com/blog/how-to-repair-disk-permissions-on-mac/
The thing you need to do starts after this headline:
"Disk Utility Didn’t Work? Fix Permissions on Mac with Terminal"
Attention with the first command: On the website it seems the text got fuzzed up a bit, so don't just copy this from there and type it from the screenshot. (Looks like the ' got transformed to ` on the website, on the screenshot it is correct).
Maybe this fixes it. Close Vivaldi while you run those commands.
Hope that helps!