Hello community,

I've been using Vivaldi for 6+ months. I like it very much, it has been very productive at work on Windows, however on my personal Mac, I've been having significant issues streaming any type of video on Vivaldi (ie on YouTube). When I do so, my CPU load goes through the roof and computer stops responding at times (fans at full blast etc.)

I've used a CLI tool called htop to check my CPU load streaming a video on Vivaldi and Google Chrome and its radically different.

On Chrome, I practically never go above a load of 5.

While in Vivaldi, I'm well into the 6.

Even recorded a CPU load 9 when the computer was in complete panic after I was able to regain partial control and closed the tab with YouTube on it.

Is there sometimes that I can to prevent the computer from losing it when streaming on simple HD video on YouTube?

Computer Specs:

MacBookPro 2015

2,8 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7

OS: 12.7