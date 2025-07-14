Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
After the last stable browser update, the sidebar started to randomly open the panels again, a bug that had been previously resolved, but which at least for me has returned.
Using the 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Слава Україні! Героям Слава! 🟦🟨🕊️