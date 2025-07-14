The "Search Startpage" is a handy way to do quick searches. It's great to be able to select some text and drag into the search box to do a search.

Quite often, I'd like to switch to another tab and search for the same string in a site's specific search dialog. However, if I select the text in the "Search Startpage" box and try to drag it to an input field, it doesn't work. I don't think that this field currently supports the initiation of a "drag and drop" operation. Adding this feature would make it very handy to bounce through some tabs using the site specific searches without cluttering up my clipboard history.

I've put a red box around the field I am talking about.

