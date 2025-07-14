First, I'd like to add that I'm absolutely in love with this browser and its highly customizable experience. So far, every pet peeve I've had with different browsers so far has been easily fixed with some customization option!

I'd just like to add a suggestion, like in the title, that it would be interesting to implement different Themes on Workspace change.

For simple Workspace organization, like Work, Social Media, Leisure, it would be interesting to be able to change from a more formal theme into a more relaxed theme. I believe this would enhance the experience of changing the look and feel of the browser when you want to take a break, for example.

Thank you in advance!