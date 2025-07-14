-
Hi, just synced the account in new mac and want to open all tab stacks from main profile and then also workspaces. I don't see any open tab stack option or open tab stack in a new workspace or anything like this.
Do i need to save them as session and then open it?
i am stupid to not able to make it work.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@aryanraj Your stacks are synced, your workspaces are not, neither are sessions. Recreate your workspaces on the new profile and then drag and drop the stacks in place.
-
@luetage Hi, where should i drag the stack? i tried dragging it and it not load the tab stack. could you share a screnecast?