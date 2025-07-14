-
Every now and then, more often then not when i click a link or reload a page i get a blank page and to get the page loaded i need to change tab then change back again.
have tried to turn hw accelration on and off and that didnt help.
any smart ideś on what can be the problem?
thanks in advance.
@hemligaarne Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hi, we had a big thread some time ago about this issue but not since then.
Iirc it happend only for Wayland users, so please add some information.
Always add your Vivaldi, OS version nad in this case your DE and Wayland on X.
have tried to log out and to turn of ad blocker and restarted vivaldi in between. still the same.
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 4c501753f91f270a479cd57616a2d35b4fc86b17 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.8.258.22 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Fedora Linux 42 (Workstation Edition) 64bit gnome version 48 windowing system: wayland kernel: Linux 6.15.5-200.fc42.x86_64
Did you start Vivaldi with
--disable-extensionsfrom a command shell?
This stops extensions from loading at all at start.
May you check this thread, I think there was more threads about.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/108314/websites-i-ve-used-for-years-now-won-t-load