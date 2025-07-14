-
[Panels] Save Web panels history (VB-115695)
Can someone please have a look at what it's all about.
—What kind of history is to be stored?
—What is meant by Web Panel History?
—Is it for the Back- and Foreward-Button-History which is not saved, or what is it?
—Is it for the entire Web-Panel(s)?
—Where is this History then saved?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Thot
Hi again, to answer all questions at once, it is saved as regular webpages in the Browser history.
This is stored in your user profile as database file called History.
-
@mib2berlin said in Web Panels History:
This is stored in your user profile as database file called History.
Great, thanks. My first thought was, that it was a Panel-Wide.Feature, and wanted to be sure if yes or not. Thanks.
-
@Thot I check the report and could not understand, having less knowledge of browser API internals, what the dev had fixed.
-
@DoctorG said in Web Panels History:
could not understand, having less knowledge of browser API internals, what the dev had fixed.
Same here, thats why I was asking.
-
I think I got it now. The history of visited websites was not saved in Webpanels during browser session and that was fixed.
-
@Thot said in Web Panels History:
The history of visited websites was not saved in Webpanels during browser session and that was fixed.
I guess this could be correct.
But i never tested so much webpanels and interaction with History panel/manager.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Web Panels History:
But i never tested so much webpanels and interaction with History panel/manager.
It’s for one Webpanel, or more Panels each, which acts, or should act, like the main Browser, with Websites visted and to be saved during Session. This seemed to be not the case and was fixed. Now after talking here I understood this better.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Thot
This was not a bug but a missing feature so called task.
I was not sure if it is already in latest stable but it is.
-
@mib2berlin said in Web Panels History:
I was not sure if it is already in latest stable but it is.
Good to here. Can’t test in the moment and waiting for next Snappy.