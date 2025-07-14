-
LittleBuddha
Hi,
It happens sometimes (I don't know how to reproduce this) that when switching from one tab to an other, suddenly the target tab content is zoomed out.. That is quite annoying.. ~/
Best regards
Matthias
-
@LittleBuddha Such i sometimes can see using Ctrl+Middle-Mouse-Button and accidentally mouse-wheel moved.
-
andresousadotpt
@LittleBuddha have you tried disabling
Use Tab Zoomoption? It fixed for me.
The behavior I was having was on all tabs it was defaulting to the
Default Webpage Zoomsetting, but disabling that option made it work as expected.