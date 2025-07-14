-
Barkingmad
Hi all,
Run into an incredibly annoying issue. Only affects this one internal LAN address. It's an internal IP for accessing Mainsail for 3d printing. When ever I try to click on any menu or anywhere on the page I get this overlay that says 'drop files to upload' Does anyone know how to disable it? I've been going through settings all morning! It happened once before & I disabled mouse gestures which took care of it, but now it's back & gestures are already disabled.
Online help points to tab stacking but no luck there either. Tried even though this is nothing to do with tabs. I'm running Vivaldi ver: 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) On Linux KDE Neon with Plasma version 6.4.2. Only happened again since the last update, so not sure what has changed. Luckily I can still access it via Vivaldi on my phone, but not ideal. Only does this on desktop. Any assistance greatly appreciated.
@Barkingmad Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I have no such software.
@Barkingmad Clearing cache and reload page with Ctrl+F5 does not help?
Barkingmad
@DoctorG said in Drop to upload:
Thank-you. Whilst I had tried this in the past & it did not work, I hadn't replicated it this time. I did clear the cache & reload which had no effect. I disabled two extension I use (the only ones) being Bitwarden & Linkwarden. This had no effect either. However, upon creating a new profile, both with & without extension the problem does not re-occur. Thankfully this works as an answer for me. It's most odd, I don't play around with deep settings, I have 2 extensions & sign in to sync to keep everything up to date, otherwise it's [retty stock. Hopefully just a glitch now fixed, so thanks for your ideas :
BBarkingmad has marked this topic as solved
@Barkingmad If using extensions, could be a extension update broke.
Removing (not disabling) and re-adding extensions sometimes can help.