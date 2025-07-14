Hi all,

Run into an incredibly annoying issue. Only affects this one internal LAN address. It's an internal IP for accessing Mainsail for 3d printing. When ever I try to click on any menu or anywhere on the page I get this overlay that says 'drop files to upload' Does anyone know how to disable it? I've been going through settings all morning! It happened once before & I disabled mouse gestures which took care of it, but now it's back & gestures are already disabled.

Online help points to tab stacking but no luck there either. Tried even though this is nothing to do with tabs. I'm running Vivaldi ver: 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) On Linux KDE Neon with Plasma version 6.4.2. Only happened again since the last update, so not sure what has changed. Luckily I can still access it via Vivaldi on my phone, but not ideal. Only does this on desktop. Any assistance greatly appreciated.