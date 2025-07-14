-
Good morning everyone, I recently installed vivaldi on my really excellent smartphone but there is a problem it doesn't block YouTube advertisements and it is possible to improve the integrated ad blocker enough to remove them or give the browser the possibility to put extensions or even better integrate ublocks origin? Thanks for the great work
@Emiya1412
Good morning!
Unfortunately, android/Vivaldi has a very mediocre advertising cut and not support scripts. Most likely, the situation will not change in the foreseeable future.
I advice:
- to use special programs to view YT without advertising: Tubular, BraveNewPipe, PipePipe - all w/SponsorBlock support,
or
- browsers that can work with advertising on YT:
mod Brave browser + ChromeXt w/script support,
Cromite,
or any browsers that support extensions on Android (Edge, FireFox, FF forks etc).
