Wish

It is a wish. Is it possible to add a new item on "Right Click Menu", such as "Open Link in New Tile", to open a link in new tile directly as right clicking on a link?

Platforms

All PC Vivaldi

Description

I use the "Tile" function very often because with a wide monitor, it is very useful on comparing contents on one view. However, when I want to compare two page quickly, I alway need to do "ctrl+select two tabs, then right click on tabs to select Tile mode".

Comparing two pages might not be only one UX, but reading two or more pages on a wide monitor with "Tile function" quickly is also handy and cool in my opinion.

Currently, I have to do three steps to tile current page and link target page on a tile. Therefore, if it can tile current page and target page from right clicking link directly, that will be super handy.

Votes it if you guys like the idea ^_^