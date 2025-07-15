-
kyovivaldi
Wish
It is a wish. Is it possible to add a new item on "Right Click Menu", such as "Open Link in New Tile", to open a link in new tile directly as right clicking on a link?
Platforms
All PC Vivaldi
Description
I use the "Tile" function very often because with a wide monitor, it is very useful on comparing contents on one view. However, when I want to compare two page quickly, I alway need to do "ctrl+select two tabs, then right click on tabs to select Tile mode".
Comparing two pages might not be only one UX, but reading two or more pages on a wide monitor with "Tile function" quickly is also handy and cool in my opinion.
Currently, I have to do three steps to tile current page and link target page on a tile. Therefore, if it can tile current page and target page from right clicking link directly, that will be super handy.
Votes it if you guys like the idea ^_^
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@kyovivaldi You can already do that with a command chain. Tile vertically/horizontally/ to grid are all commands. And once you created the command chain you can assign it in
vivaldi:settings/appearancein menu customization.
The first command is “open link in new tab” parameter:
{link_url}, the second command is the actual tiling.
-
kyovivaldi
@luetage
Wooow, Vivaldi is super cool. I've using it long time but didn't know this Customization function to even Link as well.
However, the command "Open links and tile" seems not fit my little wish. It always open a tile with these three pages, even in Private Mode, I don't know why?
I also tried to add other commands "Tile Horizontally", "Tile Vertically", and "Tile to Grid". They just tile current page and left tab page, but not tile with the target link page and current page that I do right click on.
However, thank you for introducing me this cool feature of Vivaldi.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@kyovivaldi You are on a page, you open a link in a new tab. If you then do a tile command, it should automatically tile with the initial page. Forget the open links and tile default chain, it does something different; you need to create your own chain and it needs to be triggered from the right-click menu. Is English your Vivaldi UI language? If not, you need to adjust the {link_url} parameter, because it is being translated and different for every language. You can look up the correct parameter in command chain settings, the explanations are right above the list of chains.
-
kyovivaldi
@luetage WooooooooW
This is fantastic! You take me another level to Vivaldi. I did not know the cool function called "Command Chains". OMG, super COOOOL.
The chain "Open links and tile" seems be a existing sample chain in my Vivaldi, so I misunderstood what you mean
Now I made my own right-click item finally. Thank you so much. Let me summarize those steps for someone who read it later.
Steps
- Search "Chains" on setting panel,
- Create a new Chain by luetage's instruction above,
- Go to menu "Appearance",
- Select "Link" in "Menu Customization" and drag commands to the left content.