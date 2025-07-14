7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) - why you change "unpin" text in newer update?
I'm used to using the word 'unpin' when right-clicking a tab. why replaced? I think it has become a habit for users to return tabs to their original state. Can this go back to how it was before?
mib2berlin Soprano
@indrahadi
Hi, we have already a lot of threads about, just sear the forum for "menu":
More info on the help pages (open with F1) if you search for "menu".
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin This is a different issue to the menu layout changes. Unpin and Pin used to toggle depending on the tab’s status. Now, a checkmark is shown, but the wording does not change.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala
Ah thanks, I did noticed it but don't care how I pin/unpin a tab.
@indrahadi
I am sorry, I miss understood your post.
@Pesala you're right. but user like me, usually search word of 'unpin' after I pin the tab, I almost got it wrong. I thought the tab I clicked on wasn't pinned yet.
@mib2berlin it's okay. astalavista