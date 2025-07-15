-
Bug Report: Vivaldi Opens Welcome Page for External Links on Ubuntu 25.04
Summary
Vivaldi consistently opens the welcome page (
vivaldi://welcome/) instead of the intended URL when links are clicked from external applications (e.g., Discord, email clients) on Ubuntu 25.04. This occurs despite Vivaldi being set as the default browser and multiple troubleshooting attempts.
System Information
- Vivaldi Version: 7.5.3735.34 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
- Revision: 4641f855fb0393f4940e41265c8e5e5541af966b
- OS: Linux (Ubuntu 25.04, GNOME desktop environment)
- JavaScript: V8 13.8.258.22
- User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
- Command Line:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
- Executable Path:
/opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot
Steps to Reproduce
- Set Vivaldi as the default browser in Ubuntu 25.04:
- Via Settings > System > Default Applications > Web (set to Vivaldi).
- Confirmed with
xdg-settings get default-web-browser(returns
vivaldi-snapshot.desktop).
- Click a link in an external application (e.g., Discord, Thunderbird, or a terminal command like
xdg-open https://example.com).
- Vivaldi launches (if not already open) or switches focus (if open) and opens
vivaldi://welcome/instead of the intended URL.
Expected Behavior
Vivaldi should open the URL provided by the external application (e.g.,
https://example.com) in a new tab or window.
Actual Behavior
Vivaldi opens the welcome page (
vivaldi://welcome/) in a new tab, ignoring the external link.
Troubleshooting Attempted
I have tried the following steps, none of which resolved the issue:
- Verified Default Browser:
- Confirmed Vivaldi is the default browser using
xdg-settingsand GNOME Settings.
- Set explicitly with:
xdg-settings set default-web-browser vivaldi-snapshot.desktop
- Confirmed Vivaldi is the default browser using
- Closed Welcome Page:
- Manually closed the
vivaldi://welcome/tab with
Ctrl+W, restarted Vivaldi, and retested. The issue persists.
- Manually closed the
- Checked Desktop File:
- Inspected
/usr/share/applications/vivaldi-snapshot.desktop. The
Execline is:
Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot %U
- Updated desktop database with
sudo update-desktop-database.
- Inspected
- Verified MIME Types:
- Checked with:
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/http xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/https
- Both return
vivaldi-snapshot.desktop. Re-set them explicitly to confirm.
- Checked with:
- Updated Vivaldi:
- Ensured Vivaldi is up-to-date (version 7.5.3735.34, snapshot build).
- Reinstalled Vivaldi using the official
.debpackage from vivaldi.com:
sudo apt remove vivaldi-snapshot wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-snapshot_amd64.deb sudo apt install -f
- Tested New Profile:
- Renamed
~/.config/vivaldi-snapshotto
~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot-backupand launched Vivaldi to create a new profile. The issue persists.
- Renamed
- Checked Snap/Flatpak:
- Confirmed Vivaldi is installed via
.debpackage, not Snap or Flatpak, ruling out sandboxing conflicts from those environments.
- Confirmed Vivaldi is installed via
- Tested Sandboxing:
- Launched Vivaldi with:
vivaldi-snapshot --no-sandbox
- Modified desktop file to include
--no-sandbox:
Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --no-sandbox %U
- Issue persists even with sandbox disabled.
- Launched Vivaldi with:
- Tested with Vivaldi Running:
- Kept Vivaldi open before clicking external links. The welcome page still opens instead of the intended URL.
- Checked Extensions:
- Disabled all extensions via Vivaldi Menu > Tools > Extensions and restarted. The issue persists.
Additional Notes
- The issue occurs consistently across all external applications tested (e.g., Discord, Thunderbird, terminal).
- No error messages are displayed in the terminal when launching Vivaldi or clicking external links.
This appears related to bug VB-118557, mentioned in Vivaldi forums, but persists in the snapshot build.[Edit: Not applicable.]
- No other browsers (e.g., Firefox) exhibit this behavior when set as default.
Request
Please investigate why Vivaldi opens
vivaldi://welcome/for external links and provide a fix or workaround. I’m happy to provide additional logs or test specific configurations if needed. Let me know if there’s a known patch in a newer snapshot or stable build.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ripuhan Can’t reproduce it. I’m not on Ubuntu, but use Gnome too.
-
I have such issue not on Ubuntu 24 LTS GNOME.
If have have time i will check Ubuntu 25.
Checked Ubuntu 25 GNOME.
Tested with Thunderbird and LibreOffice: no such issue.
I tested like this:
Installed Snapshot
Set Snapshot as default browser in GNOME settings
Starting LibreOffice
Selected menu Help → About,
Clicked on the Website link
Vivaldi Snapshot opens with Welcome page
Close Welcome page with Ctrl+W
Exit Vivaldi
Clicked in LibreOffice on the Website link of About
Vivaldi opens the LibreOffice page
@ripuhan Seen it before. Happens when your system calls the executable directly rather than the startup script. While I don't use GNOME, check what your system is set to do when it encounters a URL.
-
@ripuhan said in Bug Report: Vivaldi Opens Welcome Page for External Links on Ubuntu 25.04:
This appears related to bug VB-118557, mentioned in Vivaldi forums
I don't see this mentioned anywhere.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
PPathduck moved this topic from Desktop
-
@ripuhan A Welcome page usually comes up when access to file
~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/First\ Runhas issues or the file was deleted.
-
@DoctorG said in Bug Report: Vivaldi Opens Welcome Page for External Links on Ubuntu 25.04:
Checked Ubuntu 25 GNOME. no such issue.
I checked with Ubuntu 25.04 as well, I can confirm there are no issues with the welcome page.
So basically OP should further investigate his/her system/setup.
@ripuhan said in Bug Report: Vivaldi Opens Welcome Page for External Links on Ubuntu 25.04:
Please investigate why Vivaldi opens vivaldi://welcome/ for external links and provide a fix or workaround.
-
Thanks everyone. The issue is not occurring anymore after a few
sudo apt-get upgrade.
@ripuhan Mark as Solution
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-
@ripuhan said in Bug Report: Vivaldi Opens Welcome Page for External Links on Ubuntu 25.04:
a few sudo apt-get upgrade
why does it need a few... .