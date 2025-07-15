Bug Report: Vivaldi Opens Welcome Page for External Links on Ubuntu 25.04

Summary

Vivaldi consistently opens the welcome page ( vivaldi://welcome/ ) instead of the intended URL when links are clicked from external applications (e.g., Discord, email clients) on Ubuntu 25.04. This occurs despite Vivaldi being set as the default browser and multiple troubleshooting attempts.

System Information

Vivaldi Version : 7.5.3735.34 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)

: 7.5.3735.34 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) Revision : 4641f855fb0393f4940e41265c8e5e5541af966b

: 4641f855fb0393f4940e41265c8e5e5541af966b OS : Linux (Ubuntu 25.04, GNOME desktop environment)

: Linux (Ubuntu 25.04, GNOME desktop environment) JavaScript : V8 13.8.258.22

: V8 13.8.258.22 User Agent : Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line : /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end

: Executable Path: /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot

Steps to Reproduce

Set Vivaldi as the default browser in Ubuntu 25.04: Via Settings > System > Default Applications > Web (set to Vivaldi).

Confirmed with xdg-settings get default-web-browser (returns vivaldi-snapshot.desktop ). Click a link in an external application (e.g., Discord, Thunderbird, or a terminal command like xdg-open https://example.com ). Vivaldi launches (if not already open) or switches focus (if open) and opens vivaldi://welcome/ instead of the intended URL.

Expected Behavior

Vivaldi should open the URL provided by the external application (e.g., https://example.com ) in a new tab or window.

Actual Behavior

Vivaldi opens the welcome page ( vivaldi://welcome/ ) in a new tab, ignoring the external link.

Troubleshooting Attempted

I have tried the following steps, none of which resolved the issue:

Verified Default Browser: Confirmed Vivaldi is the default browser using xdg-settings and GNOME Settings.

and GNOME Settings. Set explicitly with: xdg-settings set default-web-browser vivaldi-snapshot.desktop Closed Welcome Page: Manually closed the vivaldi://welcome/ tab with Ctrl+W , restarted Vivaldi, and retested. The issue persists. Checked Desktop File: Inspected /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-snapshot.desktop . The Exec line is: Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot %U

. The line is: Updated desktop database with sudo update-desktop-database . Verified MIME Types: Checked with: xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/http xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/https

Both return vivaldi-snapshot.desktop . Re-set them explicitly to confirm. Updated Vivaldi: Ensured Vivaldi is up-to-date (version 7.5.3735.34, snapshot build).

Reinstalled Vivaldi using the official .deb package from vivaldi.com: sudo apt remove vivaldi-snapshot wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-snapshot_amd64.deb sudo apt install -f Tested New Profile: Renamed ~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot to ~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot-backup and launched Vivaldi to create a new profile. The issue persists. Checked Snap/Flatpak: Confirmed Vivaldi is installed via .deb package, not Snap or Flatpak, ruling out sandboxing conflicts from those environments. Tested Sandboxing: Launched Vivaldi with: vivaldi-snapshot --no-sandbox

Modified desktop file to include --no-sandbox : Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --no-sandbox %U

: Issue persists even with sandbox disabled. Tested with Vivaldi Running: Kept Vivaldi open before clicking external links. The welcome page still opens instead of the intended URL. Checked Extensions: Disabled all extensions via Vivaldi Menu > Tools > Extensions and restarted. The issue persists.

Additional Notes

The issue occurs consistently across all external applications tested (e.g., Discord, Thunderbird, terminal).

No error messages are displayed in the terminal when launching Vivaldi or clicking external links.

This appears related to bug VB-118557, mentioned in Vivaldi forums, but persists in the snapshot build. [Edit: Not applicable.]

[Edit: Not applicable.] No other browsers (e.g., Firefox) exhibit this behavior when set as default.

Request