Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
@zJess sadly you can't. Chromium/Vivaldi profiles encrypt some data (password, logins, cookies) with user account by default and can't be disabled.
Vivaldi Stable+Snap | Patience Is The Key To Get The Vivaldi Spree | Unsupported Extensions | Github | windows 11 | Manjaro KDE | Q4OS Trinity | Android 13