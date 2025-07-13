Hello, Vivaldi Team,

I'm testing Vivaldi as my primary browser, and one feature I'm really missing is the ability to drag and drop a local PDF file directly into a tab to open it, just like in Google Chrome.

I've confirmed that the built-in PDF viewer is enabled and works fine when opening files manually by copying the file's address path. Interestingly, I also noticed that if I open a new tab, visit any website, and drag a PDF file onto the loaded page, the PDF renders correctly in the tab—proving that the built-in viewer can handle this action (thanks to @ Pesala ).

However, this behavior doesn't work when dragging a PDF file into a blank tab before any URLs are loaded, nor when dragging it into an empty browser window that displays only the home page. It also doesn't work when dropping the file onto the "+" icon to create a new tab, nor when dragging it directly to the tab bar or address bar.

It would be a huge usability improvement if Vivaldi could fully support this drag-and-drop behavior in all these contexts. Extending support to empty tabs, new windows without a loaded URL, and direct access to the tab bar would make the experience more fluid and consistent with other Chromium-based browsers.

Thank you for your great work. I hope this feature can be considered in a future update!