Workspace Select option is not moving to the toolbar. Help me how to move it to toolbar. I check previous articles but there is no option for workspaces in customize toolbar window in under any options
my vivaldi version is
7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rounak13
Hi, there was a feature in the snapshot builds moving the workspace icon anywhere but the team removed it for Vivaldi 7.5.
Did you use the snapshot at some point?
I guess this will come back in Vivaldi 7.6.
when will vivaldi 7.6 release ? estimated time ? I was very used to being it in tool bar
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rounak13
Hm, 7.5 is 10 days old and the release cycle is ~6 weeks, add the vacation time at moment it will be in about 6-8 weeks.
Yes, customize the tab bar is useful but not ready and still had some issues to get it in 7.5.
@Rounak13
It's also difficult for me without this icon in 7.5, already used to it.
For now, I've created a "Next Space" command chain. It's not as convenient, but it's better than nothing.