Two updates ago, I started experiencing a new issue where Vivaldi no longer remembers its previous window position accurately. When reopened, the window is offset by about 8 pixels. (It has always been slightly off by 1 pixel, which I assumed was related to PowerToys, but this new gap is much larger.)

To clarify, I didn’t update Vivaldi and PowerToys at the same time. I updated Vivaldi first, and that’s when the issue began. I haven’t tried rolling Vivaldi back to an earlier version to see if that resolves the problem (if that’s even possible).

I use PowerToys to snap my browser window to align with the Windows taskbar, and until recently, I never had to re-snap it after setting it—unless I moved it by mistake. Everything worked fine prior to the update two versions ago, but since then, I’ve had to re-snap the window every time I open it.

This has become quite frustrating. Has anyone else encountered this issue, or does anyone know how to resolve it? I’ve attached images for reference.

Before: https://ibb.co/cSF8QXXf

After: https://ibb.co/TBck8Yrk