When I try using voice typing in Google Docs with Vivaldi, it doesn’t work. I’ve allowed microphone access for Google Docs, and my microphone itself is functioning properly. However, nothing happens.
If I try the same in Chrome, it works perfectly. I haven’t tested other browsers. My Vivaldi installation is fully up to date.
Is this a known problem or?
Thanks!
@Broth3rz google voice api is not supported (is a paid feature or licence/agreement based)
https://console.cloud.google.com/apis/library/speech.googleapis.com?hl=en