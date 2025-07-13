Hi Vivaldi Team,

I’ve been an avid Vivaldi user, loving the flexibility of workspaces, vertical tabs, and the ability to rename tabs for frequently visited sites that I keep open indefinitely. These features have transformed my browsing experience, but I believe there’s one addition that could truly enhance the workflow for users like me: the ability to assign a unique homepage URL to each individual tab.

What is the feature?

I’d like the option to set a custom homepage URL for each tab, independent of the browser’s universal default homepage. When the home button is clicked in a specific tab, it would navigate to that tab’s designated homepage rather than the global one.

Why is this useful?

For users who maintain multiple tabs dedicated to specific websites (e.g., renamed tabs for quick access to email, social media, or work tools), this feature would streamline navigation. Often, clicking a link within one of these tabs takes you to a different site, and it can be inconvenient or confusing to navigate back to the intended page. A per-tab homepage would allow users to instantly return to the tab’s designated site with a single click, enhancing efficiency and maintaining the intended purpose of each tab.

Why now?

I found a similar feature request from 2018 on the forum, but it only had a few votes, possibly due to unclear articulation. I hope this post better conveys the value of this feature. It would be a perfect complement to Vivaldi’s existing tab management capabilities, making it even more intuitive for power users who rely on customized workflows.

Thank you for considering this feature! I believe it would be a fantastic addition to Vivaldi’s already impressive feature set.

Best regards,

SudoMason