Hi Vivaldi Team,
I’ve been an avid Vivaldi user, loving the flexibility of workspaces, vertical tabs, and the ability to rename tabs for frequently visited sites that I keep open indefinitely. These features have transformed my browsing experience, but I believe there’s one addition that could truly enhance the workflow for users like me: the ability to assign a unique homepage URL to each individual tab.
What is the feature?
I’d like the option to set a custom homepage URL for each tab, independent of the browser’s universal default homepage. When the home button is clicked in a specific tab, it would navigate to that tab’s designated homepage rather than the global one.
Why is this useful?
For users who maintain multiple tabs dedicated to specific websites (e.g., renamed tabs for quick access to email, social media, or work tools), this feature would streamline navigation. Often, clicking a link within one of these tabs takes you to a different site, and it can be inconvenient or confusing to navigate back to the intended page. A per-tab homepage would allow users to instantly return to the tab’s designated site with a single click, enhancing efficiency and maintaining the intended purpose of each tab.
Why now?
I found a similar feature request from 2018 on the forum, but it only had a few votes, possibly due to unclear articulation. I hope this post better conveys the value of this feature. It would be a perfect complement to Vivaldi’s existing tab management capabilities, making it even more intuitive for power users who rely on customized workflows.
Thank you for considering this feature! I believe it would be a fantastic addition to Vivaldi’s already impressive feature set.
Best regards,
SudoMason
Pesala Ambassador
@SudoMason Right-click any button on the Address Bar, e.g. the Back Button, Customise the Toolbar, and add the Rewind button. You may have to click it more than once to return to the Home URL for that tab.
Thank you for your response, I appreciate the suggestion. However, it's not quite what I'm looking for, and let me explain why.
When I try it, it simply takes me back to the browser's default homepage. Since that's what loads in new tabs, using the rewind feature just returns me there. What I’m actually asking for is the ability to set a custom homepage URL for each tab individually, so that with a single click, I can return to the specific URL I assigned to that tab.
Again, I do appreciate your effort, it’s just that this solution doesn’t achieve the functionality I want.
Pesala Ambassador
@SudoMason If you open any link or bookmark in a new tab, that will be set as the home URL for that tab.
Correct, and although it is undeniably a decent workaround, I am encountering some issues and limitations to this approach without granular URL control on select websites.
A good example would be my Google Analytics home page. Very difficult to use this approach to get taken back to the signed-in dashboard.