It is frusttraiting. I tried for so long time to set up my smpt school account. But it wont work, even I checked everything with the tecnical support of my school.
Because there are other issus (no realy touchpad gestures support, not possible to set the color of my standard calender) I'm pushed to give up and leaving Vivaldi.
It's a pitty because I realy would like to use Vivaldi as a alternativ browser to chrome!
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, this section is for the internal mail client, how did you setup this on Chrome?
If you meant the web client of your mail account Vivaldi work as any other browser.
If you want to setup the internal client there are limits for the Exchange Servers from Microsoft.
They use proprietary protocols Vivaldi doesn't support.
So which kind of setup and account you tried to connect?
Which color you mean, background or event color?
One is a Vivaldi calendar, the other is Google.
Thanks for your answer
I want to set up a smpt account that I normally have set up in outlook and works there.
Calendar: I mean event color.
Thanks a lot!
Markus
mib2berlin Soprano
Hm, only the mail server admins can answer this, if it is a professional Exchange Server setup like companies do the Vivaldi mail client cant connect.
Outlook works great, of course, Thunderbird can do it too, but other mail clients don't.
I fear there is no workaround, maybe other users have more inside.
Thanks a lot