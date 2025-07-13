Such a pain in the arse to deal with.

when I sane a new bookmark and want to change the name I have to use word in order to create the new name, copy, then go to edit and paste. There seems to be a very short time frame to change the name. Sometimes I can change the name with out an issue, most times I have to use the work method and that can also time out. I.E. I save the bookmark, I click on bookmark again to get the details to pull up, I go to the description and start to erase the existing name. All of. sudden it resets itself to the original name. Or sometimes I delete the name and paste one that I created in word. This will also trigger the default name sometimes as well. It seems that I have about 4 seconds to copy, paste and save.