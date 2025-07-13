-
cwinchell Supporters
Greetings. There is a locked thread from 3 years ago regarding a still-unfixed bug in the webmail calendar ([https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74892/where-i-can-find-birthdays-calendar?_=1752424623175](link url)). Basically, a webmail Calendar setting allows the birthdays of contacts to be displayed, but the setting does not work--no contacts' birthdays are ever displayed in the webmail calendar. I am writing to inquire about the status of any work toward fixing this bug (e.g., maybe a moderator knows?) and to make a little noise about this issue, so that it isn't forgotten. Please let me know if there is a better venue for such requests. Thanks!