It is recommended to add other conditions to avoid automatic sleep, such as pinned tabs, tabs with text in the input box, or tabs with playing sound
mib2berlin Soprano
@myshzzx
Hi, only one request per thread, please.
I count 6?
- is already possible with open: chrome://settings/performance
@mib2berlin I have changed my post
mib2berlin Soprano
@myshzzx
Thank you but I still count 3.
The reason why I write this is a user want/need avoid tabs with playing sound to go to sleep (If they already do it?) but don't want the other features how should he/she vote?
Please wait a bit before you change again, maybe I am a bit meticulous about this.
What does other users think?
@mib2berlin said in Feature request for tabs memory optimizer:
What does other users think?
A meaningless and unclaimed request.
Who has few tabs, disables completely optimization and that's it. He does not need it.
Whoever has many tabs - he still will not find the right one, but duplicates it on the side panel or in another space.