I did long tap on a link on a webpage and used preview. But preview page wasn't in dark mode.
Should it or not?
@3dvs
The question here is: why do we need preview-mode? What's the practical meaning of it? Why was it invented, with what intention, how to use it correctly? I don't know it
I can confirm that dark mode does not work in preview-mode, but I have known this for a long time.
@far4 just to preview without leaving page.
did u file bug report ?
@3dvs
I'm not sure if this is a bug. And if it’s a bug, then Vivaldi’s bug. It would be right to check how this function works on other chromium-based browsers: Brave, Cromite, Chromium.
@3dvs
check on Brave:
The interesting thing here is that I wasn't even logged in and Brave set "day mode" for this web page. Reddit shows a dark theme without a login (because the browser UI is in dark mode? or firmware?). But in the previews we see the daytime mode!
I can assume that this is a feature of all android chromium-based browsers - strictly day mode for preview.