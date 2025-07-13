-
Just noticed that in recent version of (stable) Vivaldi, “Remove from tab stack” can no longer be found in the tab’s context menu. I fully understand the menu had become unwieldy with a multitude of items, but I think “Remove from tab stack” really belongs there. At least there should be some way to customize the context menu so that I can add it myself—especially as there are some other features there that I never use and would rather remove.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@SuperOscar It wasn’t removed. It was moved. You can find it in the Move submenu.
I recommend spending a little time customising the menus to suit your workflow. The default menu tries to show everything, but there are way too many options.
-
@Pesala said in Why was "Remove from tab stack" removed from tab context menu?:
I recommend spending a little time customising the menus to suit your workflow.
That was exactly what I was asking at the end of my post: how? I tried searching for the feature yesterday, but couldn’t find it anywhere.
In any case, thanks for the advice. I had actually even glanced at that submenu but couldn’t find it there. (It’s too hot now to think!)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SuperOscar
Hi. open the help pages with F1 and search for "menu" > Customize.
We have some thread about already too.
-
@mib2berlin Hmm, under Appearance?! A weird place to put it.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SuperOscar
Yes, this was discussed by the team but it cant be in the tab menu because it is for all menus.
I forgot, you could search in the settings for "menu" either, it directs you to the setting.
I always use the search field in the settings, nobody knows all settings and where they are.