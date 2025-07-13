-
Today updated to 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) .
Since these updates, advertisements are no longer filtered out
in the settings screen it is set to "block tracers and ads"
so this is not being done....
Is this a bug?
Regards
Diederik
-
@dspeksnijder Working for me, tested at heise.de and golem.de. No ads. On some sites like spiegel.de i need to reload to keep ads removed.
- Where does this happen (URL)?
- Which Block lists, see Settings → Privacy → Ad and Tracker Blocker → Manage Sources
-
happens on various websites: examples:
www.nu.nl
www.marktplaats.nl
In the block lists I did not change anything else
-
@dspeksnijder said in advertisements are shown 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit):
In the block lists I did not change anything else
Please, I asked which you use, i can not guess your configuration.
I do not see ads there.
-
i checked filters in the sources for ad filters.
now the ads are gone.
could it be that the update changed something in this?
-
@dspeksnijder Perhaps your Vivaldi has not fetched the latest source for the block lists.
Unchecking/Checking each listed source refetches.