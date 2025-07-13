-
It has already happened several times that Vivaldi crashes when I try to pay in an online store via PayPal.
It happens when the popup window for PayPal login appears. First this popup changes to another Vivaldi instance in background.
Trying to open that window leads to crash.
I was forced to repeat the order process in a different browser, where it also works smoothly.
Is this bug known? If not, I will write a report.
@Dancer18 Tried with no extensions, no adblocker? Could be that PayPal need allowed Third Party Cookies?
I never had such crash.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dancer18
Hi, I payed Yesterday with Paypal, no crash.
@DoctorG So far I have extensions enabled.
@mib2berlin PayPal itself has no problems with them (Privacy Badger and uBO).
However, quite a few online shops might have.
Especially online shops tend to track lot of clicks. That's why I don't want to disable Privacy Badger for them.
The way leading to crash as I described above is a bit special isn't it?
Next time I'll check the issue with disabeling some extensions.
And I installed Privacy Badger on Opera.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dancer18
Last buy was Ebay and a German parcel service.
Add a link if it happen again, maybe some users use the same shops.