greybeard
I have posted this before but no resolution:(.
There seems to be a misconception of what I am asking for.
- The email client should have the option for a panel to one side (optional, inbox, drafts, junk/spam, special folders, etc) then the main part of the screen should have only a listing of the emails received.
- When a user opens an email, it is opened in a new window with all appropriate email options available including maximizing / minimizing that window.
My former company used Lotus email to this effect and Novell when we became too large for the Lotus programme.
Does not seem to me to be difficult to understand.
I am indeed puzzled that this was not resolved years ago. (Or at least been told it was impossible and could not be done.) Hiding an email from someone was not the concern. We dealt with sensitive information and had to be careful with it. There are at least three ways I can think of to do this with a mouse/keyboard and two on a mobile device. All a very quick and quite easy and could be automated.
I apply the same principles even though I am long retired and advise all those I consult for to do the same.
That is the only reason I ask for it as an option.
mib2berlin
@greybeard
Hi, i guess the problem is the Vivaldi mail client can only used in one window, there is no way to open a mail independent to the main mail window.
There are many requests like show mail in all windows, send received mails to a second window and so forth.
This is not possible by design of the mail client and would need a complete rewrite of the mail client.
Pesala
I am surprised that this the request for a List View Only as Mail View Option has only 19 votes after close to five years.
Have you tried the CSS solution from that thread?
/*Hide Mail Preview*/ #mail_detail {opacity: 0;} #mail_detail:hover {opacity: 1;}
It doesn’t seem like a great solution to me.
luetage
@Pesala Damn, I just realized the snippet comes from my feather. Of course it’s great, how dare you.
Pesala
@luetage I tested it, as I do all CSS code that I recommend here (I linked to the topic containing your snippet).
The problem with it is that the preview is only hidden while the mouse cursor is in the right place, but shows again when the cursor is moved to the wrong place. If privacy is the purpose, that is easily compromised by nudging the mouse.