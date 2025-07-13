I have posted this before but no resolution:(.

There seems to be a misconception of what I am asking for.

The email client should have the option for a panel to one side (optional, inbox, drafts, junk/spam, special folders, etc) then the main part of the screen should have only a listing of the emails received.

When a user opens an email, it is opened in a new window with all appropriate email options available including maximizing / minimizing that window.

My former company used Lotus email to this effect and Novell when we became too large for the Lotus programme.

Does not seem to me to be difficult to understand.

I am indeed puzzled that this was not resolved years ago. (Or at least been told it was impossible and could not be done.) Hiding an email from someone was not the concern. We dealt with sensitive information and had to be careful with it. There are at least three ways I can think of to do this with a mouse/keyboard and two on a mobile device. All a very quick and quite easy and could be automated.

I apply the same principles even though I am long retired and advise all those I consult for to do the same.

That is the only reason I ask for it as an option.