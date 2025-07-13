-
Once upon a time there was a bar under the URL bar. It contained (in my case) quite a few "bookmarks". It's been missing for a number of upgrades. Any idea how to recover it?
@mscarrington
Ctrl+
Shift+
Bis the default keyboard shortcut to show/hide the bookmark bar, but you can also go to
vivaldi:settings/bookmarks/and enable
Show Bookmark Bar.
If the bar shows up as a blank bar without the actual bookmarks, you can also select the bookmark folder to use on the same setting page.
Nope. Thanks but that didn't resurrect the bookmarks I once had. Are they lost? Once there was a "Lifestyle" bookmark where I had a number of entries. And I'm a ham radio operator so I had made a customized label with a WHOLE lot of entries. I need access to those bookmarks. Are they lost? Why would the folks that keep issuing upgrades ignore things of import like this when they make their upgrades that change trivial things like the background colors or whatever. [end of rant] grrr. Thanks @nomadic.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mscarrington
Hi, check the bookmarks panel, you can set/unset any folder as a bookmark bar folder.
The Ctrl+F11 did not bring up my missing bookmarks. Only Home, Categories, Unread, ... .
Guess I'll give up. The folks that wrote the update sure screwed me.
I've tried all the examples you folks suggested. Major, major bummer.
Thank you all.
@mscarrington said in Missing Bookmark Bar:
The Ctrl+F11 did not bring up my missing bookmarks. Only Home, Categories, Unread, ... .
Ctrl+
F11hides all the browser toolbars, so you saw this forum's menu bar across the top. Pressing that again should show the browser toolbars again.
If you enter
vivaldi://bookmarksin the address bar, do you see your missing bookmarks?
No, they aren't there, @nomadic. Thanks for the suggestion.
@mscarrington Ah, it seems like you may have lost your profile back in May: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/108483/i-want-my-tabs-back
Did you ever resolve that?
Edit: To check if you still have the old profile folder with the data, you could open File Explorer and go to
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Datain the folder path if you installed Vivaldi in the usual place. In that folder, there should be a folder called
Defaultfor the first profile that is created on install, and additional profiles will be in folders called
Profile 1,
Profile 2, etc.
Assuming you somehow got forced into a new profile and the default profile was corrupted in some way that prevented it from running, you still may be able to extract the bookmarks file from the old default profile and move it to the new profile. Note that if you replace the bookmarks file in the new profile, all of its current bookmarks will be DELETED.
So, if you do have a
Defaultfolder and a
Profile 1folder:
- Close Vivaldi
- Open the
Profile 1folder, find the
Bookmarksfile and move it somewhere safe like onto your desktop (in case you need to restore it later)
- Open the
Defaultfolder, find the
Bookmarksfile, and copy it into the
Profile 1folder
Then you can start Vivaldi and hopefully have your bookmarks back. You may still need to set the correct bookmark folder as the bookmark bar folder, but should all be in
vivaldi://bookmarks.