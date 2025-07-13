@ mscarrington Ah, it seems like you may have lost your profile back in May: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/108483/i-want-my-tabs-back

Did you ever resolve that?

Edit: To check if you still have the old profile folder with the data, you could open File Explorer and go to %LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data in the folder path if you installed Vivaldi in the usual place. In that folder, there should be a folder called Default for the first profile that is created on install, and additional profiles will be in folders called Profile 1 , Profile 2 , etc.

Assuming you somehow got forced into a new profile and the default profile was corrupted in some way that prevented it from running, you still may be able to extract the bookmarks file from the old default profile and move it to the new profile. Note that if you replace the bookmarks file in the new profile, all of its current bookmarks will be DELETED.

So, if you do have a Default folder and a Profile 1 folder:

Close Vivaldi

Open the Profile 1 folder, find the Bookmarks file and move it somewhere safe like onto your desktop (in case you need to restore it later)

folder, find the file and move it somewhere safe like onto your desktop (in case you need to restore it later) Open the Default folder, find the Bookmarks file, and copy it into the Profile 1 folder