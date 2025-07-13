-
Before the update, when using Vivaldi with many tabs open, I could keep a specific tab I wanted to view by right-clicking it and selecting the "Close Other Tabs" option, which would instantly close all other tabs. However, after the update, right-clicking a tab brings up a menu where the "Close Other Tabs," "Close Tabs to the Left," and "Close Tabs to the Right" options are now grouped under a "Close" submenu. I have to click "Close" and wait for the submenu to pop up to select "Close Other Tabs." Is there a way to revert to the previous setup, where "Close Other Tabs," "Close Tabs to the Left," and "Close Tabs to the Right" are directly displayed in the right-click menu? The current process feels very clunky and disrupts my workflow.
-
@jackycul You can go to
vivaldi:settings/appearance/→
Menu→
Menu Customizationand select
Tabfrom the dropdown under the
Tabsselection. Then in the left side pane, you can find the
Closesubmenu, expand it, and drag the
Close Other Tabsoption out of the submenu.
You can also remove any commands you don't need from the left pane or add new commands from the right side pane by dragging them to the left.
-
@nomadic Hi.
Thanks.
Are you talking this drop down menu ?
Is the order of download and reload this page, different order since update ?
It must be.
I keep downloading then have to remove downloads.
There dossnt seem to be the series of settings on my tablet ( which you are describing )
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@sigma79
Hi, you post in the Windows section, which tablet is this and wich OS?
-
@mib2berlin Ah sorry.
Did think Id clicked the android section. Android. Honor tablet.