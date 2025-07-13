-
Did the latest update shuffle the menu list in the white V. Because I use that to refresh. Theres been an issue with the normal refresh perhaps. So I got used to menu diving to reload pages. Now everytime I menu dive and reload. Im selecting. Download etc.
Its hard to retrain myself. Ideally ( without being rude ) We are saturated with bad software/decisions. Vivaldi has been good. Still would like an answer. Thanks.
mib2berlin Soprano
@sigma79
Hi, the team need to reorder the tab menu, a way to many entries after Years of adding features.
But there was no way to do this without a reset of the menu.
You can change order and entries as you like in Vivaldi, we have several threads about:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110236/right-click-close
@mib2berlin Hi.
This menu.
Its so difficult to retrain my reload page muscle.
Were this menu always this order ?
@sigma79
Are these buttons not suitable for you for some reason?
@far4
Yes but if I retrain.
Iv been used to menu diving because of another browser.
There were also an issue with this or my version of this browser before, where that circle reload, were grey and didnt work.
Now Im thinking with this update. The reload in the menu has been replaced position wise, with download.
You cant please everyone I guess.