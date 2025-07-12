-
Hello, fellows Vivaldi bloggers! I'm relatively new to blogging, and today I've just stumbled upon an issue which IDK how to solve. The idea is: how do you create backups of your blog in Vivaldi Blogs? I know it uses WordPress, and thus I searched for "how to backup my wordpress site for free?". But they all speak either about adding a plugin or using your hosting company's backup options. However, I just don't find the section to add plugins, as it's described here. Neither I know about the hosting company's backup options.
Can you help me, please? Maybe you use other methods? Or... I'm just missing something again?
TY
Hey there!
You can export your posts and stuff via XML. This one you can either import into another WordPress installation or use a multitude of XML tools (or XML processing) to convert it.
Just log into your Blog, go to the Dashboard.
Menu left "Tools" -> "Export"
Select what you want to export and click the Export-Button.
That's it.
Greetings from another guy that started blogging with Vivaldi.
@WerewolfAX
Thank you, but I already tried this and they say it is not intended to serve as a complete backup of your site.
@ThePfromtheO
You're welcome! - Well, I think this line is more like a disclaimer from WordPress because it really is NOT an entire blog backup per se. Firstly, you have to decide what you export, so if you want posts and comments, for example, you'd need two XML files and need to export twice. (Select specifically what you want to export)
Also, uploaded images (or WordPress users) are not part of the XML export, so you would need to store them separately making this no full backup and just like a pure text-content backup.
A really complete "you can migrate the whole thing to another WP installation or server" backup would be only possible with access to the MySQL database and all the files & uploads from the blog. And that level of access is not possible as far I know. (And for security reasons you also can't install all kind of plugins)
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@WerewolfAX There were plugins for backing up your blog (IDK at what extent), but I don't think plugins are available in Vivaldi Blogs. At least, not by following the instructions I found online.
@ThePfromtheO said in Backup my blog for just in case:
but I don't think plugins are available in Vivaldi Blogs
Yes, correct, I meant that you can't install all plugins that are available for WordPress in Vivaldi's WordPress system. Only the ... let's say "curated" or preinstalled ones. I think the reason is security for once and I also think they have some kind of that Multi-WP-System running, where multiple blogs share one base installation. That's why you can see the overall activity of all blogs on the dashboard main page I guess.
So I think one of the Wordpress Backup Plugins would export all blogs from everyone at Vivaldi and that would be bad haha.
(Just an assumption though, I don't know how their backend looks like but based on what I see in the Dashboard I think its a multi-WP setup, which makes sense, because you can update the software for all Blogs at once basically)
@WerewolfAX Thank you!
So then, I'll use the export tool.
TY again, now I can proceed with the troubleshooting steps, because I have an issue where I can embed custom HTML (Mastodon post), but then when trying to save the draft, I get Updating failed. The response is not a valid JSON response.
I really hope I'll be able to solve the problem. Articles look better with embedded content than with screenshots instead.