@ ThePfromtheO

You're welcome! - Well, I think this line is more like a disclaimer from WordPress because it really is NOT an entire blog backup per se. Firstly, you have to decide what you export, so if you want posts and comments, for example, you'd need two XML files and need to export twice. (Select specifically what you want to export)

Also, uploaded images (or WordPress users) are not part of the XML export, so you would need to store them separately making this no full backup and just like a pure text-content backup.

A really complete "you can migrate the whole thing to another WP installation or server" backup would be only possible with access to the MySQL database and all the files & uploads from the blog. And that level of access is not possible as far I know. (And for security reasons you also can't install all kind of plugins)