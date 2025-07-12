-
EchidnaMedia
A few of the sites I regularly visit are much more readable when zoomed to as much as 130%, while some others are best at 100%.
Adding User Interface Zoom as a site setting would save me time and effort. (But do keep the global setting for Zoom and apply the site zoom value to it.)
@EchidnaMedia If you go to
vivaldi:settings/webpages/and disable
Use Tab Zoom, then Vivaldi will remember zoom settings for each specific website when you adjust the zoom level.
Aaron Translator
Please adjust the settings here as needed:
See also:
Zoom options in Vivaldi
EchidnaMedia
Aha — thank you! I'm not surprised there was already a way to do thi.
I saw the Use Tab Zoom checkbox, but the text next to it, "retain zoom level when navigating between websites," didn't make it clear to me that turning it off meant "remember zoom level for each website."
@EchidnaMedia Don't worry, same happened to me, too
mib2berlin Soprano
@EchidnaMedia @bariton
Hi, nobody understands what that means.
A simple "Remember page zoom per domain" or something would help a lot for all users.
