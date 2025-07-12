Operating System is Linux Mint 21.3 kernel 5.15.0-143-generic

laptop is lenovo ideapad 3 ryzen 5700u

Ok, so i was screensharing a youtube tab through discord open in another tab cause it's the only way i can share audio in linux right now.

In chrome and other chromium based web browsers it works fine, but in vivaldi when i share and it starts the stream and then i click on full screen in the youtube video, it gets slightly cropped at the top and the bottom and it doesnt show itself like a "fake" full screen like in other chromium browsers. Also when i switch tabs it leaves full screen even though in other browsers it doesnt.

I don't customize vivaldi's appearance mostly, i just hide the side bar completely so i don't think it's something caused by the interface.

And when i switch to discord's tab it keep reasking me to give permission to the webcam even though i already gave it.

Unfortunately I forgot to take screenshots and i can't do it right now, but trying to replicate the behaviour might be easy i think.

And yes everything is fully updated, latest stable version.