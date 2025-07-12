-
Researchers have developed technology that uses WiFi signals to detect human movement and poses through walls, without cameras or expensive sensors[^1][^2].
The key developments include:
- 2013: MIT researchers first demonstrated using cell phone signals to see through walls[^3]
- 2018: MIT created a system to detect people and show stick figure movements[^4]
- 2023: Carnegie Mellon University researchers achieved a breakthrough by combining WiFi routers with DensePose AI to create detailed 3D maps of human bodies and movements[^5]
The system works by:
- Using standard WiFi routers (around $30 each) to send signals that bounce off people and objects
- Measuring signal changes as they reflect off moving bodies
- Processing the data through AI to reconstruct human poses and movements[^1]
Current and proposed applications include:
- Monitoring elderly people for falls without invasive cameras
- Tracking patient mobility in healthcare settings
- Detecting "suspicious behavior" in homes
- Emergency response and search operations[^6]
Privacy concerns have emerged as the technology could enable:
- Tracking people's movements without their knowledge
- Monitoring through walls without consent
- Gathering data about personal habits and behaviors[^7]
Researchers claim this offers privacy advantages over cameras since it doesn't capture identifiable images[^8], though critics warn it could enable new forms of surveillance[^9].
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@Catweazle
"Detecting "suspicious behavior" in homes"
One more reason to spy on people
@ThePfromtheO, and yes, methodes are infinite
Pesala Ambassador
There’s nothing new about the wifi being able to see through walls to detect suspicious activities. Ask any married man.
-
@Pesala, yes, it's not sooo new, despite beeing improved in 2023, it may have also some advantages for eldery people, but the privacy risk in a surveillance economy is big, It's one methode more to profile the user.