GalleraniG
The title is basically it. I'm from an android phone and I can se the "add Vivaldi widget" option, but it doesn't work. Adding the widget from the home screen by holding and selecting "widget" does not work either, because the Vivaldi widgets don't show up (with other browsers, it works). I already tried reinstalling the browser and rebooting the phone. What should I do?
@GalleraniG, I can't reproduce it, I use the Vivaldi search bar since time with my search engine on my home screen.
I know only two reasons which may cause it
- There is not enough space on the homescreen for the widget
- You have still the default Google search bar on the homescreen and Vivaldi isn't your default browser.
GalleraniG
@Catweazle unfortunately, those are not the issues. Vivaldi is my default browser, there is enough space and I tried removing the Google search bar, but it still doesn't work
mib2berlin Soprano
@Catweazle @GalleraniG
Hi, we have a confirmed bug report for 7.5.3737.63 Stable, Vivaldi crash adding search widget.
This is fixed internally and will be pushed to 7.5 at some point.
@GalleraniG
Please search before creating a new thread, we have several threads about already.