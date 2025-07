I can reduce time of loading webpage by opening page in reader mode (without waiting to load peage in normal mode and then switch to reader mode).

a) I can watch webpage without graphics (in reader mode)

b) I can watch webpage with graphics (in reader mode)

I am wander, if there is link in google search engine, and when I click it, google redirect me from google link into chosen web site. Can reader mode redirect itself automatically without get stuck in redirection url?