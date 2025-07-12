Previously, when using stack command while having a tab stack active, it would not do anything. That was great, because it was possible to create a single chain, that for example stacks, renames and bookmarks selected tabs while in case of already stacked tabs only renames and bookmarks the active tab stack.

Right now, when using stack tab command on an active tab stack, it stack all the other unstacked tabs into one big stack. This is rather annoying.

I was randomly getting this stacking of all unstacked tabs in previous versions and never understood the cause. Now it seems, this was the mechanism all along, it just wasn't happening most of the time. Now it happens all the time.