Google has rolled out a weird feature in its mail services which changes text in mails, without being enabled and without knowledge of users.
⇒ Google verdreht Worte
That is when AI goes crazy.
WerewolfAX Supporters
This is wild. That things like this could happen in auto-summarize / preview was unfortunately not that rare, but that it also happens in the full mail text … oh boy, that's bad.
Could also happen without AI: this gives some Xerox vibes where a firmware bug caused scanners to replace numbers and letters in scanned documents. If you have some spare time I recommend to watch this hilarious presentation by David Kriesel, data scientist. (in German language): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FeqF1-Z1g0 - it's hilarious.
Tech and its glitches.
@WerewolfAX I remember this talk at the CCC.
Aaron Translator
AI that is not controlled by humans is a disaster for humans.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Aaron said in Google Mail changes words in german texts:
I completely agree. AI: more harm than good. And the Vivaldi team will not be incorporating AI into the Vivaldi browser.
Why Vivaldi won’t follow the current AI trend?:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/vivaldi-wont-allow-a-machine-to-lie-to-you/