I have this issue with multiple browser windows, where the tab stack from a windows is influenced by interactions with a stack from another windows. Also, the stacks will contract to very small/ glitched states (top tabs) or have short scroll bars (side tabs)

Steps to reproduce:

Have two or at least two open Vivaldi windows. On the first window: stack some tabs, two is enough but the issue is much clearer when there are more On one of the secondary Vivaldi windows: stack some tabs, two is enough On any of the windows, open/ expand the stack (preferably the one with more tabs) On the other windows, interact with the tab stack: expand or contract the tab stack

The following occurs:

The stack on the other window:

when the tabs are at the top: the stack will incredibly small/ contacted. This is more visible with many tabs. User has to click for the stack to reach contracted normal size and then be able to actually click the tabs

when the tabs are on the side: the stacks will remain semi-open, with a scroll bar

Note: the effect is funnier when you deal with multiple stacks.

Video of the issues reproduced: https://youtu.be/sq_QuZFg9hI

Reproduced on: 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) - happened on previous versions.

Tab settings: in the attached image