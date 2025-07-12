Tab stack collapses and glitch-shrinks when the user interacts with another tab stack on a secondary window
-
I have this issue with multiple browser windows, where the tab stack from a windows is influenced by interactions with a stack from another windows. Also, the stacks will contract to very small/ glitched states (top tabs) or have short scroll bars (side tabs)
Steps to reproduce:
- Have two or at least two open Vivaldi windows.
- On the first window: stack some tabs, two is enough but the issue is much clearer when there are more
- On one of the secondary Vivaldi windows: stack some tabs, two is enough
- On any of the windows, open/ expand the stack (preferably the one with more tabs)
- On the other windows, interact with the tab stack: expand or contract the tab stack
The following occurs:
The stack on the other window:
- when the tabs are at the top: the stack will incredibly small/ contacted. This is more visible with many tabs. User has to click for the stack to reach contracted normal size and then be able to actually click the tabs
- when the tabs are on the side: the stacks will remain semi-open, with a scroll bar
Note: the effect is funnier when you deal with multiple stacks.
Video of the issues reproduced: https://youtu.be/sq_QuZFg9hI
Reproduced on: 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) - happened on previous versions.
Tab settings: in the attached image
-
I think my report is actually covered by VB-118433 (forum post)
I will delete the post if needed/ confirmed