Android Vivaldi, when open any PDF link, it will keep flashing the page and unable to open, when download that link, it will show as server error.
Tried ignito mode the same, also snapshot version brand new install also the same.
Chrome/edge is opening those same PDF link fine
@jasonwch
Hi, we need more information:
Please add a link to this page the Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Actually any PDF link
https://www.adobe.com/support/products/enterprise/knowledgecenter/media/c4611_sample_explain.pdf
If I change the download manager to Chrome, then is fine to open from Chrome
Oppo Find N5
android 15
Vivaldi 7.5.3737.63
@jasonwch
Hm, I can load this page. check:
https://cartographicperspectives.org/index.php/journal/article/view/cp13-full/pdf
@jasonwch
I can open the Adobe page in Chrome, Brave and Edge, maybe a bug in Vivaldi.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin your link i can open as well, but those direct PDF link is not working
@jasonwch
Yes, I can reproduce it, please report it.
@mib2berlin done (VAB-11502)
@jasonwch
Thank you for the report, confirmed.