joyeapen Supporters
Want to know if I can move the speed dial from one folder to another?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@joyeapen See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/#Other_Speed_Dial_Settings:~:text=organise your content.-,Display a bookmark folder on the Start Page as a Speed Dial,-To access bookmarks
Speed dials are nothing but a folder in your bookmarks. In the bookmarks panel you can right‐click a folder and either use or remove as speed dial. If you intend to move a single speed dial tilefrom one speed dial to another, again use the bookmarks panel and move the according bookmark from current folder to target folder.