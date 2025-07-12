-
I have the latest Vivaldi. The android widget is not working on my phone
-
I'm having the same issue. Clicking on the search bar widget tries to open Vivaldi but it just immediately closes. I can open Vivaldi directly with no issues.
I'm running Android 16, on a Pixel 7 Pro. Everything is updated (OS and app).
-
I'm also having this issue on Android 15. I've tried clearing the cache and removing and recreating the widget, neither of which changed anything.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, this is a bug already reported to the bug tracker and fixed.
The fix will be pushed to Vivaldi 7.5 in one of the next updates.