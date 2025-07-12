Until this recent update, I have done Right Click, Close on Tabs for ages. I like it. It's quick.

Now it's changed. I have to right click, close (and it doesn't) then I have to move over and choose the close off the second menu. It's not quick, it's more steps and is really annoying me.

Please don't ask me to use the other methods. I tried them. X - I can never find it on those teeny tabs. Gestures - I don't really use them. Going though the menus at the top is too long just to close a tab.

I tried to find if I could change it in tab settings back to the way it was, but didn't see it. Is there a way? Thanks.