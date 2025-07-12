-
Until this recent update, I have done Right Click, Close on Tabs for ages. I like it. It's quick.
Now it's changed. I have to right click, close (and it doesn't) then I have to move over and choose the close off the second menu. It's not quick, it's more steps and is really annoying me.
Please don't ask me to use the other methods. I tried them. X - I can never find it on those teeny tabs. Gestures - I don't really use them. Going though the menus at the top is too long just to close a tab.
I tried to find if I could change it in tab settings back to the way it was, but didn't see it. Is there a way? Thanks.
@lisating
@lisating
Hello, a quick search on the help page would have helped.
You can change menus as you like.
Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization > Tab.
Drag the Close Tab entry to the left side.
@mib2berlin Hi Happy Weekend to you!
Yes I did search - several times. I found so much information but not this. I kept getting referred to the Tabs section of settings. There definitely are a lot of options with this browser, and lots of bells and whistles, which makes it so attractive. But sometimes there's so much to look at!
So I wanted to thank you for this. I see exactly what I needed to pull over. I really appreciate it!
Yes，Great，it works, thank you, you helped me too!