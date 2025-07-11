-
mitchwagner
I've been using mastodon.social happily since 2022, but I'm looking for an instance that permits longer posts. Are there any problems with vivaldi.social that I should be aware of before making the migration?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@mitchwagner said in Any reason not to migrate to vivaldi.social?:
I'm looking for an instance that permits longer posts
$ curl -s "https://social.vivaldi.net/api/v2/instance" | jq | grep max_char "max_characters": 1337, "max_characters_per_option": 50,
Are there any problems with vivaldi.social that I should be aware of before making the migration?
Don't know really, don't use it much. Seems a friendly bunch of liberals, freaks and the usual Mastodon geeks
@Pathduck and ducks.
@mitchwagner, no, there are no problems, it's a friendly community. Restrictions only respect spam, content NSFW and agressive habits against other users. I think that it is a very reasonable norm. Max characters 1337. You can simply use it, logging in with your Vivaldi account which you already have.