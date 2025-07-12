-
I noticed that in Opera 12.16 when I paste "browser" in to search bar, and then click "New tab" and open empty tab, the content of search bar disappears.
I would like to see the same behavior in Vivaldi. There is one innovation that is lack in Opera 12.16 and Vivaldi. When I type word or phrase in search bar, I would like that all search engine list appears automatically. By clicking logo of favorite search engine, I will send query in this way to my prefered search engine page.
The same with "Show search history". When I choose old search phrase, I would like to be ask what search engine to use, for every single time.
-
I would also add:
- I don't need search tips, and it will collide with "automatic show search engine list".
- It will be good if searched phrase disappear from search bar when search query was send. I can always come back to this phrase in "Show search history".
a) "Show search history" icon should be always visible.
b) "Search engine tips" should be dissabled (I can see "search tips" in google page not in browser)
c) x button (clean search bar) should bealways visible (on left side)
d) "send search query" or "enter" or "go" button should be on left as search engine logo. And I should be always asked what search engine I choose by showing me list of all search engines (every time). When I chose search engine from the list, search quesry will be send, and search engine bar will be clined automaaticlly.