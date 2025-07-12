I noticed that in Opera 12.16 when I paste "browser" in to search bar, and then click "New tab" and open empty tab, the content of search bar disappears.

I would like to see the same behavior in Vivaldi. There is one innovation that is lack in Opera 12.16 and Vivaldi. When I type word or phrase in search bar, I would like that all search engine list appears automatically. By clicking logo of favorite search engine, I will send query in this way to my prefered search engine page.

The same with "Show search history". When I choose old search phrase, I would like to be ask what search engine to use, for every single time.